Manchester United have scored fewer goals since Solskjaer’s appointment than Manchester City in last five games

On Thursday, Manchester United struggled badly against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League group stage, and the match ended in a goalless draw. Alkmaar outclassed the Red Devils across all major areas, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were not able to produce even a single shot on target.

Meanwhile, it is also worth considering that the above-mentioned stat was not the only one registered by Manchester United after the game.

Their 0-0 draw against Alkmaar means that United are now 10 matches without a win, in matches away from home. Their most recent away-game win was in March, when they staged an upsetting victory over Paris Saint Germain in the 2018-19 Champions League round-of-16.

If that’s not enough, Manchester United now have just five wins in the previous 22 matches in all competitions.

And now, another piece of stat data reveals that the Red Devils have scored fewer goals since Solskjaer’s appointment as permanent manager, than arch-rivals Manchester City in their last five matches.

Difficult to believe? Too hard to be true? Let’s take a look:

The Norwegian was appointed United’s permanent manager on 28th March, 2019.

The following list of matches shows how they have performed since then:

2018-19 season

United 2 – 1 Watford United 1 – 2 Wolves United 0 – 1 Barcelona (Champions League) United 2 – 1 West Ham United 0 – 3 Barcelona (Champions League) United 0 – 4 Everton United 0 – 2 City United 1 – 1 Chelsea United 1 – 1 Huddersfield United 0 – 2 Crystal Palace

2019-20 season

United 4 – 0 Chelsea United 1 – 1 Wolves United 1 – 2 Crystal Palace United 1 – 1 Southampton United 1 – 0 Leicester United 1 – 0 Astana (Europa League) United 0 – 2 West Ham United 1 – 1 Rochdale (EFL Cup) United 1 – 1 Arsenal United 0 – 0 Alkmaar

In the twenty matches since Solskjaer became permanent boss, United have scored 18 goals.

Now take a look at City’s goal record in their last five games:

City 3 – 0 Shakhtar (Champions League) City 8 – 0 Watford City 3 – 0 Preston (EFL Cup) City 3 – 1 Everton City 2 – 0 Dinamo Zagreb(Champions League)

19 goals – eight of them were scored in a single game.

Looks like the Norwegian manager is under real pressure now. Luckily for him, the Red Devils will take on minnows Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend.