WATCH: Former Chelsea star reveals Jose Mourinho “caned” him, called him a “let down”

Jose Mourinho is best known for helping big clubs win major trophies, but there is a dark side to the man which became all too clear during the Portuguese manager’s time at Manchester United.

Giving some insight into the mind of Mourinho, former Chelsea star Carlton Cole discussed on Liquid football by Joe.co.uk how he had to face the wrath of his former boss once at Chelsea.

Cole recollects an incident in the Chelsea dressing room after a heavy defeat, where Mourinho absolutely battered him in front of his teammates despite the striker not being a part of the squad that was beaten in the previous game.

He refers to the scolding as a “caning”, saying that Mourinho called him a “let down” and appeared to blame him for the defeat despite him not having anything to do with it.

Cole says that he was livid with Mourinho after the hair dryer treatment, but it seemed to make him stronger as a person and a performer, as he trained with more steel soon after.

“I had the best training session in my whole career,” Cole recalls, and then has Mourinho come up to him and say – “See, this is what you can do.”

Cole reckons this was Mourinho being a “sports psychologist” and was unique in this regard.