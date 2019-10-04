Arsenal legend slams club for Pepe deal, says Lille ‘laughing all the way to the bank”

Arsenal broke the bank to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille in the summer, shocking the football world. The Ivorian arrived at the Emirates with high hopes but has failed to live up to the expectations until now. One former Gunner has now slammed the club over the deal, saying that selling club Lille would be “laughing all the way to the bank”.

Arsenal great Martin Keown has slammed the club over spending a fortune on Nicolas Pepe, stating that Arsene Wenger would never have done that.

“If you think back to Arsene Wenger, he would never have blocked the path of a young player but they are in danger of doing that with Bukayo Saka,” said Keown to BT Sport. (via Goal)

“Pepe, is he going to get into the team? It’s a massive amount of money they have paid for him and Lille will be laughing all the way to the bank with that one.

“It’s still early days and maybe the player will turn it around but I haven’t really seen what I expected to see from him.”

Pepe’s early season form has been concerning for the Gunners, despite the former Lille star showing glimpses of his talent. Nonetheless, the winger has scored his first goal for the club, netting a penalty in a three-two win over Aston Villa.