Chelsea FC have fared decently in the opening weeks of their season. The Blues have recovered quickly from the 4-0 humbling on opening day to Manchester United. Several young players have come to the fore and performed admirably and two of them are on the verge of signing contract extensions.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Chelsea are in talks with Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori over extending their current contracts. The pair have started the season superbly and have established themselves at either end of Frank Lampard’s blueprint.

Abraham has been Chelsea’s leading goalscorer so far this season, having scored eight goals in ten matches across all competitions. The 22-year-old forward is also the leading English scorer in the Premier League with seven strikes to his name and was recently called up to the England senior national team squad.

Tomori’s emergence, meanwhile, has been even more remarkable than that of Abraham. The young defender was kept in the team by Lampard at the last moment after deciding to sell David Luiz. An injury to Antonio Rudiger pushed the youngster into the starting eleven against Sheffield United and he is yet to lose his place since. He too was called up by Gareth Southgate to the England squad for their Euro qualifiers.

The club is said to have offered the pair a new five-year-deal each with talks over the contract progressing well.