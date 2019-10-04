Gareth Southgate warns Manchester United star after axing him from England Euro 2020 qualifiers squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has warned the likes of Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Tottenham Hotspur’s star Dele Alli, saying that the days of “privileged access” to the England squad are over for high-profile players.

The warning was issued by the Three Lions’ boss just a day after he himself dropped Lingard and Alli from the England squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker are the two other big names who were axed by Southgate.

“When you’re selecting a squad, the players need to see some sort of meritocracy where possible,” he explained later, while speaking with reporters.

“If I bring those guys back in, who am I going to leave out?”

“Does it mean leaving out somebody who is scoring freely and playing exceptionally well just because they are younger?”

“Everyone within the squad would look and say: ‘OK, there’s privileged access for certain players.’“

The 49-year-old went on to claim that his decision some of the biggest names in English football, was still nowhere near as tough as ending Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney’s international career.

“Nothing has been as difficult as leaving Wayne out,” he said.

“To leave Wayne out because of what he’s done in the game and his seniority. What the lads I’ve spoken to need to know is that we still have belief in them.”

“We think they’re going to come back to form and give us more selection problems in the future,” he concluded.

Right now, after Lingard faced the axe, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are the only Manchester United stars in Southgate’s 25-man shortlist.

Quotes via The Sun.