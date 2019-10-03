Premier League |

Fans celebrate after Manchester United star gets dropped from England Euro qualifiers squad

Fans celebrate after Manchester United star gets dropped from England Euro qualifiers squad

The England squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria were announced on Thursday. The biggest talking point about the squad is that Gareth Southgate the England manager, finally dropped Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard due to his poor run of form.

Take a look at the announcement right here:

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard are the biggest names who missed their chances to be in the final 25, whereas Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori – both players from Chelsea – got themselves included in the squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans are seemingly delighted at Lingard’s exclusion – and many of them have asked their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take a leaf out of Southgate’s book, and to start assessing the 26-year-old’s performances more strictly.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

The full England squad for the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers versus the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Harry Winks.

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.

Comments