Fans celebrate after Manchester United star gets dropped from England Euro qualifiers squad

The England squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria were announced on Thursday. The biggest talking point about the squad is that Gareth Southgate the England manager, finally dropped Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard due to his poor run of form.

Take a look at the announcement right here:

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for this month's #EURO2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria!https://t.co/uuLf9zGD3g — England (@England) October 3, 2019

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard are the biggest names who missed their chances to be in the final 25, whereas Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori – both players from Chelsea – got themselves included in the squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans are seemingly delighted at Lingard’s exclusion – and many of them have asked their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take a leaf out of Southgate’s book, and to start assessing the 26-year-old’s performances more strictly.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

That must have been a tough decision. For lingard I saw that coming for the others, unless they injured I think he must have received pressure from the FA to call up Abraham before he slips up to Nigeria. — leballoncestlavie (@paul_Pogba19) October 3, 2019

No Lingard No Party https://t.co/BOLIFLgYUZ — صلاح (@salahattya14) October 3, 2019

No lingard, alli — Prime (@hijral13) October 3, 2019

Hopefully a wake up call for Lingard in being left out of the England squad. Too many inept performances for far too long.

Now lets hope Ole will follow suit. In playing Lingard, you might as well just put 10 men out in all honesty… — Eric 🇾🇪 (@ERlCMUFC) October 3, 2019

Lingard finally dropped, Ole look at your agemate https://t.co/oVTHQv7uJT — Tash (@TashanEdward_) October 3, 2019

The end of lingard,over to you solksjaer. https://t.co/rWNBPmjYkW — Lucky Lefty (@InnoWire_Maluks) October 3, 2019

Lemaaooo.. Jesse Lingard 🤣 — IG: iam_slimzeez (@iam_Slimzeez) October 3, 2019

No Lingard in the England squad Gareth Southgate is the most in-touch English manager on the planet. Someone who actually understands public sentiment. — George 🐘 (@geosheng) October 3, 2019

no lingard hahaha banter from southgate🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Rv7Z5l882K — becky (@midnightbuterax) October 3, 2019

Lol Lingard finally dropped. — Earl (@Earl_mufc) October 3, 2019

FINALLY and England team without Lingard 😍 https://t.co/PFytfsiA1c — Matt Winn (@mattwinn95) October 3, 2019

Finally lingard dropped — PARTHA_PBHUYAN (@PbhuyanPartha) October 3, 2019

Perfect squad! most picked on form and not big names. Lingard Alli deservedly dropped. The only thing you can argue is Vardy over Rashford, but given ages it’s understandable why rash was picked https://t.co/mLKwbEBdRk — Ismail (@shannyyy2) October 3, 2019

Finaly realized that Lingard doesn't know football next will be Rashford — Najib🇺🇬 (@Najibhatic8) October 3, 2019

The full England squad for the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers versus the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Harry Winks.

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.