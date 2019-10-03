Ben Chilwell: No regrets over not joining Liverpool

Ben Chilwell has confirmed his agent held talks with Liverpool before he broke into Leicester City’s first team.

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell says he has no regrets over missing out on a move to Liverpool earlier in his career.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers tried to sign the England international during his time in charge of the Reds.

Chilwell was 17 when talks involving his agent, Leicester and Liverpool ultimately ended with him remaining at King Power Stadium.

Now 22, the defender is a regular for England under Gareth Southgate and an established member of a team sitting third in the Premier League.

“Definitely no regrets,” Chilwell told Sky Sports.

“When I look at how the last four or five years have gone, starting eight games now for the England team is something I’m very happy with.

“Leicester was the right place for me to be at the time and the older players have helped me a lot.

“The staff have kept me grounded. Definitely no regrets.”

Chilwell will get a taste of what might have been when Leicester visit the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

The match is to be Rodgers’ first at Anfield since being sacked by Liverpool in October 2015.

“Any manager going back to their old stadium will want to get a win,” said Chilwell, who described the former Celtic boss as being “loved” by Leicester’s squad.

“He’s very relaxed, training’s been the same as it has been the whole season.

“It would be nice to go there and put on a performance for the boss.”