Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table for 2019-20 season

We are two months into the 2019-20 Premier League season and already, the competition has seen a fair share of twists and turns. Liverpool and Manchester City are at the top of the table right now, with the Reds leading by five points.

While we are almost certain that Liverpool and City will continue with their domination at the top of the table, we are yet to say with certainty as to who will take home the coveted trophy at the end of the season. Given the nature of the competition, a few other teams are also likely to be in contention for the title of Premier League Champions for 2019-20.

We are also unsure as to how and where the other teams will finish their ongoing campaign.

That being said, TalkSport has claimed that their supercomputer already knows how the final league table will look like, at the end of this season. Take a look:

20. Newcastle United (relegated)

19. Brighton and Hove Albion (relegated)

18. Watford (relegated)

17. Aston Villa

16. Norwich City

15. Crystal Palace

14. Sheffield United

13. Burnley

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers

11. Southampton

10. Bournemouth

9. Everton

8. West Ham United

7. Leicester City

6. Manchester United

5. Arsenal (Europa League qualification)

4. Chelsea (Champions League qualification)

3. Tottenham Hotspur (Champions League qualification)

2. Manchester City (Champions League qualification)

1. Liverpool (Premier League champions, Champions League qualification)

Any surprises here? Let us know in the comments below.

