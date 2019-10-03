Jurgen Klopp reveals which Premier League star could expose Liverpool’s defensive issues

Ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his team that Leicester striker Jamie Vardy could “run riot” against them, if they continue to defend poorly like they did against RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool beat Salzburg 4-3 in what can be deemed a Champions League thriller at Anfield on Wednesday, but Klopp’s thoughts are not really aligned in the same manner as Liverpool is probably one of the best teams in Europe at the moment.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss described their defending versus the Austrian team as “rubbish”, and warned his players that they simply cannot afford to defend like that again, when they host Vardy and co. on Saturday.

“I’m sure Brendan Rodgers will think if we defend like that against Leicester on Saturday, Jamie Vardy will run around our goalkeeper and score five times!” he said after the game against Salzburg.

Goals from Sadio Mane (9′), Andrew Robertson (25′) and Mohamed Salah (36′) helped the Reds race to a 3-0 lead, but Salzburg’s Hwang Hee-chan (39′), Takumi Minamino (56′) and Erling Braut Haland (60′) tied the scoreline with thirty minutes of playtime remaining.

Six minutes after Haland’s goal, Salah scored his second of the day and that helped Liverpool win the match.

“How do I explain that?” Klopp asked.

“The first 30 minutes were some of the best football I’ve seen at Liverpool so far. We had a clear identity and did everything they didn’t like at high speed.”

“We scored three and could have scored more – but they changed their system, we changed our approach a little bit, and our defence didn’t make sense.”

“It wasn’t the goals as such, they played some great football. But we gave the ball away for the first goal, the third goal, and the positioning was just rubbish!” he explained.

