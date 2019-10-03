Rumour Has It: Manchester United join race for Odegaard

A Norwegian connection at Manchester United could see Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard move to Old Trafford.

Martin Odegaard is enjoying a stellar season at Real Sociedad.

On loan from Real Madrid, Odegaard’s starring performances are attracting interest from across Europe.

TOP STORY – UNITED WANT ODEGAARD

Manchester United have joined the race to sign in-form Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to The Sun.

Odegaard is currently on loan at LaLiga side Real Sociedad, where the 20-year-old has scored two goals and supplied two assists this term.

The Norway international, who joined Madrid from Stromsgodset in 2015 but only has two appearances to his name for the Spanish giants, has also been linked to Premier League rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

ROUND-UP

– The Daily Mail reports manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to leave struggling Tottenham. It comes after Spurs’ season hit a new low following Tuesday’s embarrassing 7-2 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich. Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been linked to the London club.

– As doubts grow over Pochettino, The Sun claims ex-Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri will wait until the end of the season before taking a Premier League job. Allegri, who left Serie A champions Juventus at the end of 2018-19, has emerged as a possible target for Tottenham and United.

– Arsenal have the chance to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano for £53million (€59.4m) at the end of the season, claims L’Equipe. The Gunners were heavily linked to the 20-year-old during the recent transfer window and they could return for the defender, whose release clause is reportedly set to drop.

Bayern Munich want 16-year-old Birmingham midfielder to be their next star | @mcgrathmike https://t.co/PazhRoyfHu pic.twitter.com/7Vp2d7nh1g — The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) October 2, 2019

are interested in Birmingham teenager, says The Sun. The 16-year-old has impressed in the Championship this season with two goals in six matches. Bundesliga champions Bayern have an eye on English talent following their unsuccessful pursuit of Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi.

– Sport Bild claims Bayern will “resume talks with Leroy Sane’s management in the coming weeks”. The Manchester City star was targeted by the German giants before suffering a serious ligament injury in the Community Shield.

– According to Calciomercato, Juventus are hoping to agree a new deal with midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The Frenchman, who was linked with a move away before the transfer window closed, is out of contract at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports Juve boss Maurizio Sarri is keen on reuniting with Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

– Inter are set to launch a shock January move for Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez, says Calciomercato. Antonio Conte’s list of attacking options to add to Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez reportedly includes Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, Udinese’s Kevin Lasagna and Andrea Petagna of SPAL.