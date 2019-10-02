Reports: Manchester United landed major blow in search of short-term manager fix

Manchester United have undergone their worst start to a league season in over three decades, with the Red Devils tenth on the table. United have won just two of their seven matches so far with questions arising over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position. A touted replacement, meanwhile, has also handed them a major blow.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, via Goal, Manchester United have been handed a major blow in their search for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement. The Red Devils’ rumoured top target, Massimiliano Allegri, is unwilling to cut short his sabbatical and is ready to wait until the start of next season to seal a return to management.

Allegri has been without a job ever since stepping down as the manager of Juventus. The Italian football coach has since been linked with several jobs, most notably Manchester United and AC Milan. Reports, however, claim that he is ready to wait until the end of his holiday before taking reigns of another side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been criticized by fans and pundits after a poor start to the season. The Red Devils have lost two and drawn three of their seven games so far, leaving them with just nine points.