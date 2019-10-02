Premier League appoint David Pemsel as new chief executive

Premier League will have a new chief executive starting April 2020, with Guardian’s David Pemsel brought in to fill the role. Richard Scudamore had occupied that position until the end of 2018, following which a deep search for his replacement began.

David Pemsel has been appointed as the Premier League’s new chief executive. He will leave his role at the Guardian Media Group and start no later than April 2020 in his new role, with Richard Masters acting as the interim executive until then.

Pemsel gave his views on being announced as the new chief executive of the league, stating that he is very excited to be a part of it.

“The Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world and I am very excited to be a key part of that,” said Pemsel. (via BBC)

“As a football fan, I understand just how important the game is to supporters and our national identity, and I am honoured to take the helm of such an influential and prestigious organisation.”

Chelsea chairman, Bruce Buck, who was part of the committee to find Scudamore’s replacement also revealed his delight over the appointment of Pemsel, stating that he is the ideal person to lead the business.

“His straightforward style and personal integrity make him an ideal person to lead the business,” said Buck.