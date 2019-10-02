Pep Guardiola reveals who is ‘one of the best’ Manchester City signings in history

Manchester City got the better of Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stages, and manager Pep Guardiola was all praise for one man.

Guardiola stated that Ilkay Gundogan was one of the best signings that City had made, and laid down his importance all around the pitch.

“You cannot believe how good he is,” Guardiola said after the game.

“He is an exceptional player. He can play in different positions, with his work ethic. I missed him a lot in our first year here when after a few months an ACL ruled him out for more than six months.

“He is exceptional. He is one of the best signings in this club’s history.”

The Spaniard then discussed the match itself in a bit of detail.

“We believe when you attack inside and put a ball wide and people arrive for the cross, that’s the best way to score a goal,” he said.

“It was really nice, but they defended so well. Even for the goal the defender was there. They were so good. I didn’t expect them to play so deep, because they didn’t have a shot on target, apart from one or two set pieces.

“But what they did in that part of the pitch was so good. They won duels and anticipated all the time. They deserve a lot of credit. That’s why it was an incredible battle.”