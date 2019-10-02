Reports: Former Juventus manager learning English to join Manchester United as Solskjaer replacement

Manchester United have made a rather unsteady start to their new Premier League season, and pressure is mounting on their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Reports in the press continue to suggest that the Norwegian may be near the sack, since results simply haven’t come and the team look miles behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

While the club’s owners have denied that Solskjaer’s position is in trouble, The Guardian are now reporting that one man is learning English with the purpose of taking over next at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer on controversial Aubameyang goal with linesman flagging for offside

The report says that Massimiliano Allegri is possibly ready for his next management position, and is eyeing the top job at United as his next venture at the highest level.

Allegri has already been manager of top clubs such as AC Milan and Juventus, and led the Bianconeri to their fifth successive Serie A crown last season.

The Italian was seen watching the UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, and has reportedly been sounded out by Premier League teams to come and manage them.

The 52-year-old has a resume to match the expectations of a massive club such as Manchester United, and just might find himself in the hot seat should Solskjaer’s men continue to struggle.