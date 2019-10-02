Manchester United told to re-sign former star alongside Harry Maguire in defence

Manchester United may have signed two top defenders in the summer transfer window, but one former Liverpool legend feels they should be signing a former Red Devil too.

Graeme Souness has been impressed by the performances of Jonny Evans for Leicester City, and believes United should do what they can to bring him back to Old Trafford.

“I’m an enormous fan,” he said about Evans.

“I think at 31, he may have not reached his peak yet. When you look at Man United have at the back, he walks into the Man United team, for me.

“He looks to be a really solid character, not short of ability, a modern centre-back at times, he’s more than comfortable to take it in areas where a lot of centre-backs wouldn’t.

“He can make passes, senses danger, of course, he should at 31, but he’s an all-round top-class centre-half for me.”

Victor Lindelof has started in the Premier League alongside Harry Maguire this season, but Souness feels that bringing back Evans could provide the most solidity to the United defence.

Maguire and Evans have already played together at Leicester, and it seems like the Northern Ireland International would be more than happy to return to Old Trafford.