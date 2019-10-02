Manchester United legend Roy Keane gives his verdict of Sir Alex Ferguson after years of fighting

The very public spat between Roy Keane and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is well documented, but rather surprisingly, Keane has now expressed some rather pleasant thoughts about his old boss.

“When I did become the captain, I think our relationship, if I want to analyse it, was we both really loved and wanted to do what was best for Manchester United,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“There was huge respect between us. Unfortunately, that was probably lost at the end but ultimately, I look back on my time working for Alex Ferguson, and he was a brilliant manager and very good to me.

“There’s no getting away from that and it doesn’t take away from my career at United. Twelve-and-a-half years were fantastic. Yes, these things happened towards the end, but I never felt I was in with Alex Ferguson or because I was captain, we were pals. Never, I always kept pure, kind of professional and this idea of having a cup of tea and a biscuit upstairs in the canteen, not for me.

“I loved the simple messages Brian Clough (former Nottingham Forest manager) gave me. To be fair Alex Ferguson was the same. I don’t ever remember having a conversation or being given an instruction by Clough or Ferguson and being confused by them. It was very straight forward about my own game, the way they looked after me, the way they managed me and when you are a young player you don’t want too many instructions.

“I see a lot of managers on the sidelines, there’s an obsession with talking and giving instructions. I knew what suited me and that was keep the game simple and be a good team-mate,” he continued.

“I always felt they said the right thing at the right time. Just what the team needed, just what the player needed. I’d be sitting there and as I got older, I analysed it, but they would always get it spot on. They would always say the right thing.”