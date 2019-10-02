Sadio Mane reveals whether he is friends with Mohamed Salah after Liverpool spat

Sadio Mane has finally spoken out in great detail about his public spat with Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, and claims that the duo have let bygones be bygones for the good of the team.

The Senegalese was left infuriated with Salah after the latter refused to pass him the ball on multiple occasions during a Premier League game against Burnley, and hit out at the Egyptian on the touchline after being substituted.

But Mane has now clarified where he stands with the forward, and says all is well in the Reds camp.

Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah – Trouble in Liverpool paradise? | The John Dykes Show

“I feel a little bit frustrated because it’s football you want to score more goals,” Mane said before Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash with Salzburg.

“You can see Man City eight, six, seven nil. You can see it, no? So, for me and for the team it is really important for us to score as many goals as we can. ‘But it can happen because he didn’t see me and I was a bit frustrated.

“But we come out (of it) as really, really good friends.

“Yesterday I said ‘Gini (Wijnaldum), tell Mo why Sadio wanted to beat you in the Burnley game’. Gini is so funny, I always say these kind of things. ‘You know it is all forgotten, it is behind us.”