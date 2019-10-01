Images: Stunning new Premier League winter ball released; inspired by an old classic

Premier League is off to a great start, with Liverpool leading the title charge with seven wins out of seven. The league is now headed towards its winter phase, with the festive period bringing some tasty fixtures our way, and also, a new ball!

Nike has released their new Hi-Vis Merlin match ball for the Premier League and it is a throwback to an old classic. The ball takes inspiration from the 2004/05 one, which turned out to be extremely popular with the fans, while also throwing some new details.

Here’s a look at the match ball:

Ready for winter, the new Hi-Vis Merlin @premierleague match ball is here.

After being introduced for the first time 15 years ago, the Hi-Vis ball is coming back with a modern twist to a timeless classic.

⠀#premierleague #merlinball #nikefootball pic.twitter.com/LsIDNL1LuC — Nike Football (@nikefootball) October 1, 2019

The yellow and blue colour scheme was an instant hit with the Premier League fans when first revealed in 2004/05. The latest edition of the Nike match-ball copies the colour scheme, with some fresh details.

Liverpool currently sit atop the league table, having won all of their games so far. Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking unstoppable at the moment and have already dispatched two of their top-six rivals – Chelsea and Arsenal.

Leicester City and West Ham United, meanwhile, have displaced the usual suspects in the top four on the league table. Manchester United, on the other hand, are tenth, having won only two of their games so far.