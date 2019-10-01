David Luiz: Arsenal displayed maturity in Manchester United draw

Earning a point after falling behind on the stroke of halt-time at Old Trafford pointed to Arsenal’s character, according to David Luiz.

David Luiz believes Arsenal can be highly satisfied with their “mature” display in Monday’s come-from-behind 1-1 draw away to Manchester United.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s neat 58th-minute finish – awarded following a VAR review of an incorrect offside decision – earned the Gunners a deserved point.

The striker’s seventh goal in as many Premier League games this season cancelled out Scott McTominay’s brilliant first-half strike and inched Unai Emery’s men into fourth above West Ham on goals scored.

Though the match was otherwise light on chances and quality, defender David Luiz headed back to London in good spirits.

“We have to be happy with our performance,” the centre-back said after the match.

“It is never easy to play here [at Old Trafford]. It is not easy when you concede a goal [before half-time] but after that it was a great game, a proper Premier League game, a proper derby.

Arsenal (5) had more shots on target than Man Utd (4) in a #PL match at Old Trafford for the first time in over a decade#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/HiMdS5UW16 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 1, 2019

“There is still a long way to go, we are trying to improve the team every week and I think we did a great game, and a mature game here.

“It is not easy to play with maturity here, but I think we did that tonight.”

Arsenal were only able to celebrate Aubameyang’s equaliser following the intervention of VAR, which showed him to be clearly onside when he received Bukayo Saka’s pass.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed the assistant referee’s raised flag contributed to hesitation in his defence but David Luiz had little sympathy.

“Now with VAR you have to adapt, you have to play to the end,” the Brazilian said.

“You can prepare for that in training. It is not easy, sometimes defenders will stop, but you just have to adapt.”