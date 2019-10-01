Ole Gunnar Solskjaer passes verdict on Manchester United players after draw against Arsenal

Despite suffering their worst start in the English top-flight league in the past 30 years, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær insisted that he was still confident about his team’s performance, after Arsenal forced a 1-1 draw against them at the Old Trafford on Monday.

“There are many things that give me loads of confidence,” Solskjaer said.

“We can talk about performance but it’s the results that matter. You can talk about results, I can talk about six out of seven good performances.”

“West Ham, we know, was below par [losing 2-0] but it wasn’t as bad as you lot made it out to be.”

“How many times have we been 1-0 up and not got the second goal?” the Norwegian added.

“This is a steep learning curve for us and we’ll keep working hard and, with more experience, we’ll make the right decisions.”

“It’s another game that we were 1-0 up – Southampton, Wolverhampton, we need to learn to win these games.”

Solskjær also revealed that he was unhappy about the unusual circumstances leading to Aubameyang’s equalizer for Arsenal, after Scott McTominay handed Manchester United a crucial lead in the 46th minute.

“Ashley [Young] certainly holds his hand up,” he said.

“He looks straight at the linesman and maybe hesitates when he could have got a block in. That probably would have helped David [de Gea] but it is no consolation. It’s a perfectly good goal for them, the linesman probably should have kept the flag down.”

Quotes via The Guardian.