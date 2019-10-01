Manchester United star issues stern warning to teammates after disappointing draw against Arsenal

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea warned his teammates that they have no other option but to improve a lot more, after another disappointing performance in the Premier League, against Arsenal on Monday.

Though Scott McTominay’s goal in the 46th minute meant United gained an important advantage, it was cancelled out only twelve minutes later by a sweet strike from Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Both teams failed to score more goals, and the match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

While speaking to reporters after the game, De Gea did not look for excuses. He said:

“This is Manchester United so we have to win these games.”

‘The lads have to react and play better than they are doing. We are a team but we have to improve.”

“The goal was a big mistake for us. We gave away an important goal.”

“Of course, if the linesman keeps the flag down and we also know there is VAR behind it’s a goal for them.”

“We need to learn from that mistake.”

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the boss of the Red Devils also reflected on what could have been a win for them, had they been awarded a deserving penalty late in the second half. He also rued on how Manchester United squandered their lead by giving away an unwanted goal.

“We go 1-0 up and then we don’t get the second goal that we want to get. That’s the learning now for this team.”

“Be more cynical, clinical. There are so many games we have been 1-0 up. We will learn.”

“It’s a bad goal to give away but sometimes you make those passes, you play out and it looks good. We learn from it.”

‘We are at the start of building something. It’s just a bit disappointing that we can’t get that second goal,” he concluded.

Quotes via Daily Mail.