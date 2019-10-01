Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he is really impressed with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s solid run of form, after the Gunners forced a draw against the Red Devils in the Premier League on Monday.

Upon asked about Aubameyang’s goal against Manchester United, in the post-game interview with Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “Good finish by the boy.”

“He has seven now in seven games, so that’s clinical.”

“‘You think at the time maybe that Harry [Maguire] managed to get out but it was a few yards onside and a good finish,” he explained.

The Norwegian also reflected on how a missed opportunity for a penalty in the second half had a direct effect on the final result in the match that was held at the Old Trafford.

“Sometimes you hear a noise and you try your luck, don’t you? You’d rather blow the whistle and check it after if you’re not sure. I was and quite a few Man United fans were sure.”

“There are so many games we have been 1-0 up. We will learn. It’s a bad goal to give away but sometimes you make those passes, you play out and it looks good. We learn from it.”

“We are at the start of building something. It’s just a bit disappointing that we can’t get that second goal,” he concluded.

Quotes via Metro.