Manchester United legend passes verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future after draw against Arsenal

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday, and the result also ensured that the club is going through their worst start in the English top-flight league in 30 years.

Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils an important lead in the 46th minute, but twelve minutes later, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized for Arsenal and the scoreline remained 1-1 until the referee decided both teams have played enough, in the game that was held at the Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, club legend Roy Keane predicted that going ahead, more tough days are in store for Manchester United but he still insisted that they must stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former midfielder was speaking on Monday Night Football, when he was asked whether United should stick with his former team-mate Solskjaer.

“100 per cent,” Keane replied.

“They’ve given him the job and the contract, so support him and let him get on with it. Give him a couple of transfer windows. Are there more tough days ahead? You can bet your life there is. But they have to persevere.”

“You need belief and quality but this United are lacking in both,” he further added.

“The effort was there but they were lacking in quality.

“I thought United should go on to win comfortably but it’s a mix of belief, confidence and quality – a combination of all those things. It’s hard work watching them but I bet it’s hard work for the players too.”

“It’s not happening but you’ve got to keep persevering – they have to get a big result soon just to get some confidence,” Keane concluded.

Quotes via Sky Sports.