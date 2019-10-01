On Monday, Manchester United drew against Arsenal in the Premier League, and it seems that their boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now overseen the club’s worst start to a Premier League season in 30 years.

Take a look at the tweet posted below:

9 – Manchester United's haul of nine points from their opening seven league games is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1989-90 (7). Flat. #MUNARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2019

Having completed seven matches in their ongoing 2019-20 Premier League campaign, Manchester United have won only twice so far. They have also collected a total of just nine points.

According to Opta, only their start in the 1989-90 season has been worse than their current run of results – and back then, the Premier League did not even exist!

Manchester United’s two wins this season came against Chelsea and Leicester City, and they lost to West Ham and Crystal Palace. The remaining three games – against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Arsenal – ended in draws.

“Another weird time when we get 1-0 up and we don’t get the second goal that we want to get. Because that’s what this team are learning now,” Solskjaer said post-game, reflecting on his team’s failure to convert a lead to a win.

“We need to be more cynical, clinical at both ends of the pitch. We’ll learn, definitely.”

“It’s a steep learning curve for a few because it’s a bad goal to give away. Sometimes we play those passes and we play out and it looks good. Today maybe is a time that we learn from it,” he concluded.