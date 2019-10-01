Solskjaer gets Keane backing despite Man United’s worst Premier League start

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more time at the club despite a poor start to 2019-20.

Monday’s 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal means United have made their worst start to a season in the Premier League era.

With only nine points on the board, seven games into the campaign, United are 10th in the table and only in the top half on goal difference.

They have taken fewer than 49 points in their 28 league games under Solskjaer – two fewer in their final 28 matches under Jose Mourinho.

Keane, though, does not doubt Solskjaer is the right man to improve the situation at Old Trafford.

“I think he has been brilliant, a good honest guy,” Keane said to Sky Sports. “It is hard work at the moment, but there are six or seven young players learning their way.

“We’re all very impatient, we want success yesterday, but you have to give the man time.

9 – Manchester United’s haul of nine points from their opening seven league games is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1989-90 (7). Flat. #MUNARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2019

“He is frustrated, under pressure, but dealing with it. He’s a classy guy but no doubt he will be disappointed at not winning enough games.

“They have given him the job, support him in a couple of transfer windows. Are there more tough days ahead? You bet your life, but you need to stick with it.

“There was a lack of quality from both teams tonight. Their lack of goals, the lack of opportunities they’re creating. Give these boys time.”

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table but Keane has little faith in the Gunners’ ability to seal a return to the Champions League.

Asked if United or Arsenal were more likely secure a return to Europe’s elite through a Premier League finish, he said: “On tonight’s performance, none of them will be in the top four.”