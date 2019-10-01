Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United could have defeated Arsenal, rues missed penalty

While speaking after the Manchester United-Arsenal game that ended a 1-1 draw on Monday, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that they could have defeated the Gunners, had VAR been allowed to intervene during a questionable situation during the second half of the match.

The ball seemed to strike Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac on the hand and Solskjaer, along with a few members of the Red Devils’ squad called for handball – but the referee remained unmoved.

“I thought so. You’d rather blow the whistle and check it after if you’re not sure,” the Norwegian then told Sky Sports.

“I was, and quite a few Man United fans were sure, that was a penalty.”

“Then again, sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t. We’ve got our share of those against us some we’ll get some at the end.”

Scott McTominay gave Manchester United the lead with a sweet strike in the 46th minute, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal for Arsenal in the 58th minute tied the scoreline once again. Neither team failed to score since, and the match ended at 1-1.

“Another weird time when we get 1-0 up and we don’t get the second goal that we want to get. Because that’s what this team are learning now,” Solskjaer further added, speaking about his team’s failure to convert a lead to a win.

“We need to be more cynical, clinical at both ends of the pitch. We’ll learn, definitely.”

“It’s a steep learning curve for a few because it’s a bad goal to give away. Sometimes we play those passes and we play out and it looks good. Today maybe is a time that we learn from it.”

Quotes via Goal.