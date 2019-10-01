Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: 5 talking points as VAR helps Arsenal snatch a draw at Old Trafford

It was honours even at Old Trafford as Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang dinked over David De Gea to cancel out Scott McTominay’s screamer for Manchester United. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. McTominay’s first Old Trafford goal

Jose Mourinho often singled him out for praise while at Manchester United, famously handing him the ‘Manager’s Player of the Year’ during his second season in-charge and Scott McTominay showed exactly why he’s so highly rated by both the Portuguese as well as his current manager. The Scot has added some silk to complement his steel this season and after Rashford failed to get on the end of a flowing counter-attack, he sent it back for McTominay to hammer an unstoppable strike into the top-corner, ensuring United went into the break one goal up.

2. Pepe fails to find his feet yet again

For all the hype around his move, Nico Pepe has failed to justify his price tag so far, ballooning shots over De Gea’s crossbar time and again. The winger set up the all-important equalizer and some glimpses of his skill were evident but like Arsenal’s payments, Pepe seems to be playing in instalments at the moment.

3. VAR drama as Aubameyang levels

Axel Tuanzebe’s clumsy play around United’s goal handed Arsenal the initiative and Pepe wasted no time in finding Aubameyang. The home side, however, seemed to slow down slightly due to the linesman raising his flag early, while Aubameyang continued and dinked the ball over an onrushing De Gea to seemingly put the Gunners level. Celebrations were cut short but were restarted once again as referee Kevin Friend consulted his VAR which showed Maguire playing the African striker on.

4. United’s worst Premier League start ever

A draw against the Gunners has now made this Manchester United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season. 9 points from 7 games is worse than the 10 points the Red Devils had at the same stage last season and in 2014-15, meaning yet another uncomfortable week for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Manchester hot-seat.

5. Arsenal into top-4 with Old Trafford draw

It was a case of contrasting fortunes for Manchester United and Arsenal, who jump into the top four with their draw at Old Trafford. Unai Emery might feel they could’ve had more but had United finished one of their many chances, it might very well have meant 0 points for the Gunners.