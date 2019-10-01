Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford start for Manchester United against Arsenal

The duo have been sidelined by injury of late but Manchester United picked Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba to face Arsenal

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have been named in the Manchester United team to take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

Pogba was a doubt for the game with an ankle injury, although he started in the penalty shoot-out defeat of League One side Rochdale last week.

England striker Rashford, meanwhile, sustained a groin injury in the 2-0 Premier League loss at West Ham earlier in the month.

Rashford’s return to fitness means there is no place in the United XI for Mason Greenwood despite two goals in two Old Trafford starts this month, with the 17-year-old on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka reportedly misses out through illness, so Axel Tuanzebe, who captained United against Rochdale, is expected to fill in at right-back.

Arsenal are without Alexandre Lacazette due to an ankle injury, with Unai Emery naming teenager Bukayo Saka in a front three with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners make two changes from the side that won against Aston Villa last time out, with Calum Chambers and Lucas Torreira replacing Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Dani Ceballos.

United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games against Arsenal at Old Trafford but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost three of their past six home league games.

Arsenal, who confirmed Granit Xhaka as their club captain last week, have conceded at least twice in each of their past four Premier League games.