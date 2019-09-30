Chelsea star’s prophetic post about ‘being on FIFA’ goes viral after he achieves his dream

There is no shortcut to success. If you work hard enough, you would be amazed by your own achievements – which is exactly what Chelsea star Tammy Abraham teaches us.

The 21-year-old currently looks like he has really hit a purple patch, having scored seven Premier League goals – including a hattrick – in seven appearances so far this season.

But life has not always been a bed of roses for this star forward since he kick-started his senior footballing career, in the 2015-16 season with Chelsea. Due to a lack of opportunities with the Blues, the English youngster moved to Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa on separate loan spells before being recalled to the Stamford Bridge at the end of 2018-19.

It now looks like he has put his past behind him – but when you take a look at the post below, you will know that he has never been unsure of the superstar he would become:

As you can see, the above Facebook post was penned in 2011 November – nearly eight years ago, when Abraham was just thirteen years of age.

Today, he is a part of Electronic Arts’ football gaming franchise FIFA, and in the latest edition of the game – FIFA 20 – he is rated 76 overall, with a potential of 85.

Impressive, to say the least.