Manchester United star says quitting the club would have been easier under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United handed the reigns of the team to Jose Mourinho in 2016. The former Chelsea boss, however, could not return the Red Devils to their former glory and was ultimately sacked in 2018. One player now states that it would have been easier for him to quit the club when the Portuguese coach came on board.

Manchester United star Juan Mata has given his views on former boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese football manager coached Mata for a short while at Chelsea, before selling him to United. Mourinho then himself joined the Red Devils later, once again coming face-to-face with the Spaniard.

Mata states that it would’ve been easier for him to quit the club once his old boss came on board, but is glad that he decided not to.

“I have no personal bitterness towards [Mourinho] at all. My football is not perfect for his idea of football. That’s what happens,” said Mata. (via The Sun)

“I was at Chelsea, Player of the Year for two years, everything was rosy and then he arrived with a different approach, which I respect because there is not only one approach in football.

“So there was a football reason. I take it like it is. I went to United and after some time, he came to United, too.

“I feel content and happy with myself because again the easiest decision would have been to leave, knowing his approach and my qualities.

“But I didn’t leave and despite what many people said and wrote, I played more than people expected.

“I felt proud of myself for being strong and taking the challenge and not leaving.”

Mata remains at Manchester United where he is now coached by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The team has started the season on a bad note, losing two of their six matches so far.