Scott McTominay: Solskjaer the right manager for Manchester United

Scott McTominay is adamant the under-pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man to continue Alex Ferguson’s legacy at Manchester United.

United have underwhelmed at the start of manager Solskjaer’s first full season in charge, winning two of their opening six Premier League matches and only scraping past Astana and Rochdale in cup competitions.

Ed Woodward, the club’s executive vice-chairman, has stressed the importance of patience and midfielder McTominay hopes the Norwegian will be given time to implement his vision.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have all tried and failed to provide long-term stability since the legendary Ferguson retired in 2013.

“It takes time for a new manager coming in,” McTominay told The Mirror.

“It’s not all of a sudden just going to click straight into place.

“Once Sir Alex left, it was going to take time for the club to find the right manager, and I do believe that we have the right manager now in Ole.

“You see different eras in football teams – everybody goes through transitional stages and we’re going through one right now.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has won 48 points from his 27 league games as Manchester United manager so far (W14 D6 L7); the exact same record & points tally that Jose Mourinho oversaw in his final 27 Premier League games in charge of the club.

United return to action on Monday at home to an Arsenal side whose head coach, Unai Emery, has faced his own share of criticism.

McTominay, a regular under Solskjaer, described continuity as “vital” for teams to develop and warned against a culture of constant change at the top.

He said: “In this day and age, clubs are just willing to sack a manager without really thinking about the consequences for how that team is going to go forward in the next five or six years.

“Ole definitely has a plan for the short term and long term and when you’ve got a guy like that it’s important you stick by him.

“There’s no better place to play your football than­ Manchester United when ­everything’s going well.

“But when it’s not going well it’s something we have to learn from and look to the future, ­because you can’t dwell on past seasons and the different ­managers we’ve had.

“That’s the past and we have to look forward with Ole and see what we can do under him.”