Premier League star surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring record for Manchester United

Leicester City star Jamie Vardy has moved further ahead on his path to becoming known as a cult hero in the Premier League – as, on Sunday, he added two more goals to his tally and went past Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring numbers for Manchester United.

Vardy now has 85 Premier League goals to his name, in 183 appearances across six seasons including the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored 84 league goals for Manchester United, in 196 appearances across six seasons between 2003 and 2009.

Jamie Vardy completed the achievement in the Premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday, when he scored twice – also taking his 2019-20 season’s goal-scoring tally to five in seven matches.

In case you did not know, the 32-year-old England international was also the key man during Leicester City’s title-winning run in 2015-16 that defied all kinds of odds and shocked the footballing world.

And now, the above-mentioned stat data seems to imply that the striker is indeed one among the finest footballers to have ever played in England.

However, it also needs to be noted that Ronaldo spent most of his formative years at Manchester United, as a winger or as a left or right midfielder, which makes it special that he notched up close to 100 league goals in less than 200 appearances.

At the same time, the Foxes’ supply lines can never be compared with what the Portuguese star played with, at Old Trafford years ago. It is safe to say that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner did have many world-class teammates at Old Trafford, unlike Vardy at Leicester these days.

That being said, for Vardy to score more than one of the greatest players of all-time, is certainly an incredible achievement.