Unai Emery responds to claims that Arsenal players can’t understand his English

Arsenal are gradually showing that they have a bit of steel about them this season, and despite a leaky defence, appear to be getting the right results.

However, despite the obvious talent of their manager Unai Emery, it appears that the players aren’t exactly sure what their instructions are. Some players have spoken out about the lack of clarity because of a language problem that stems with Emery being Spanish.

“It helps so much [to have Freddie Ljungberg there],” young Bukayo Saka said.

“Sometimes when I don’t understand, when the coach is trying to communicate with me, I have a better communication with Freddie (assistant coach), he speaks better English.”

“Xhaka has made mistakes but will change” says Emery on new captain

But Emery is defiant, and doesn’t believe there is anything wrong with his communication with players.

“I think no,” the former PSG coach said.

“I have conversations particularly with Bukayo and Freddie does the same with individual players, not only with Saka.

“Also I spoke to Saka alone in my office and prepared sometimes some videos [for him]. I have also done videos with English players, Spanish players, German players, French players.”

“Last year on my first day I spoke to them (the players) very bad, worse than today,” Emery continued. “But I have [continued to speak] English and now I think better.

“My English is, from one to 10, maybe a six. But at six I think the players can understand me. But if not, some help is good.”