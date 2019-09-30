Manchester United star backs under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United star Scott McTominay has backed the decisions being made by his under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying that it is “important they stick by” him this season.

The midfielder was interviewed by Mirror recently, which is when he made the above comment.

“It takes time for a new manager coming in,” McTominay said.

“It’s not all of a sudden just going to click straight into place.”

“Once Sir Alex [Ferguson] left Manchester United, it was going to take time for the club to find the right manager, and I do believe that we have the right manager now in Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer].”

“You see different eras in football teams – everybody goes through transitional stages and we’re going through one right now,” he further added.

“In this day and age, clubs are just willing to sack a manager, without really thinking about the consequences for how that team is going to go forward in the next five or six years.”

“Ole definitely has a plan for the short-term and long-term, and when you’ve got a guy like that, it’s important you stick by him.”

“I’m not worried at all. It’s going to take time for this club to get back to where it was, but we’ve certainly got a manager who’s willing to do everything to do that,” the 22-year-old concluded.

Manchester United are currently placed at eleventh spot in the Premier League points table, with eight points from six matches (two wins, two draws, two defeats).

Their next league game is against Arsenal, at the Old Trafford on Monday.