Christian Pulisic reveals frustration at Chelsea under Frank Lampard

Chelsea have had a mixed start to life under new manager Frank Lampard, but the signs are all there that this can be a very strong team in the coming few years.

The likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have shone through in the early part of the season, and there is certainly more to come from the attacking duo, but one man appears to be overlooked in all this.

Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in January for £57million, but hasn’t featured as much as he would have wanted since arriving at the Blues.

Chelsea’s new signing Christian Pulisic

“Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating,” Pulisic revealed to Pro Soccer Talk.

“But I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play.”

With Lampard choosing the likes of Willian, Pedro and a returning Callum Hudson-Odoi in the wing positions ahead of Pulisic, the American could be in danger of losing his spot entirely.

“Could feel the frustration” – Lampard after Chelsea beat Brighton

Frank Lampard believes that a player like Pulisic needs time to adapt to a new country, new league and conditions, and will come into his own with time and the right kind of training and atmosphere.

But for Chelsea fans waiting to see the best of the 21-year-old, it truly is a frustrating period.