David Moyes reveals which club Wayne Rooney wanted to join from Manchester United

Wayne Rooney may be a Manchester United legend, but his time at the club wasn’t always as smooth as people now remember it to be.

In fact, former United boss David Moyes has now revealed that Rooney was looking to leave the club when he became manager, and that the former England captain had already handed in his transfer request.

“Wayne was looking to get away when I joined Manchester United, and I was aware of that when I joined the club, that he was looking to change club,” Moyes said on beIN SPORTS.

“But actually this time I really wanted him, I really wanted him to stay.

“I thought the chance to work with Wayne again, I thought it would help me, and he certainly did, he was really good.”

“Yeah I do [know where Rooney wanted to go], aye, and I did at that time,” he added.

“I think Wayne eventually put a transfer request in and the owners of Manchester United turned round and said ‘you don’t think we listen to transfer requests, we had far better players, many players who have put in transfer requests, we tell them when we want them to leave Manchester United.”

When presenter Richard Keys suggested that Rooney could have been close to joining Manchester City, Moyes replied with -“No he wasn’t going to cross the city”. “So there you go, that’s a clue. Yes [it was a Premier League club].”

Moyes then appeared to confirm that Chelsea was the club Rooney wanted to go to by laughing when the assertion was made by Keys.

“There’s the answer,” Keys finally said.