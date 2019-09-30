Reports: Manchester United star demanding higher salary than Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United could be forced into paying one of their top stars an exorbitant fee just to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future, and stop him moving to Real Madrid.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, and himself publicly stated that it might be time to seek a different kind of challenge.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, being my best season too … I think it could be a good time for me to have a new challenge elsewhere,” he had said.

But Manchester United considered Pogba as vital to their plans moving forward under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and hence did not let the Frenchman leave the Red Devils.

With the club now attempting to tie the World Cup winner down to a new deal at United, Don Balon are reporting that Pogba is negotiating to have terms that would make him the third highest paid player in the world.

The report states that Pogba wants a contract worth 31 million euros per season, and if he gets it, that would make his salary exceed that of Cristiano Ronaldo, and would be behind just Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi.

A bit much no doubt, and the ball remains firmly in the Manchester United court to see whether they view the midfielder as worthy of that arrangement.