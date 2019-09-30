Virgil van Dijk reveals whether Liverpool will win Premier League this season

Liverpool have got off to a stunning start in the Premier League, winning seven out of their first seven matches of the campaign, and have a healthy lead at the top of the table.

It is only obvious then that murmurs would begin about the Reds ending their drought in the Premier League, and top players such as Virgil van Dijk would be pivotal to that taking place.

But the Dutchman believes it is way too early to be jumping to conclusions about whether Liverpool win the domestic title this season.

“It doesn’t mean anything [the five-point lead]. It’s far too early. We’re almost in October and the busy period will come.

“There are still so many games left and the only thing we focus on is the game ahead of us. We don’t want to look at the others because there’s no point doing that.

“Everyone realises that as well because last season we saw how it turned quickly. We just want to focus on the game ahead of us.”

“It’s the media who love statistics. The reality is we have nothing at the moment. We want to continue to do well and there’s still plenty of room for improvement,” he added.

“We have to be confident; you have to think you’re going to win every game otherwise you might as well stay at home. We have the quality, we have the players.

“We’ll take this, recover and then prepare for Salzburg (in the Champions League) and that will be a tough game as well. We have to win every game, that’s how it is.”