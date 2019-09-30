Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals where Manchester United will finish this season

Manchester United have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, and pressure is already building on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils host Arsenal at Old Trafford next, and ahead of the game, Solskjaer was grilled about their inadequacies this season, as well as the plans for the future.

The Norwegian reckoned United will sign a striker that fits their ideology in the January transfer window, and also suggested that the club will finish in the top four.

“The top two last season were too far ahead from the rest of us,” he said.

“We should be in and around the next places. Chelsea are going through a similar period to us, rebuilding, then there are Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester, loads of teams wanting those positions.

“That is where we will be in and around. We should still be a top four side.”

It’s been a testing time for Manchester United fans of late, and conditions at the club were expected to improve after Jose Mourinho was handed his marching orders back in December, but it hasn’t all worked out that way.

The English giants have already suffered defeats to Crystal Palace and West Ham United in the Premier League this season, and have lacked a killer instinct in front of goal.