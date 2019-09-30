Manchester United add ex-Bahrain coach to staff amid pressure on Solskjaer

Manchester United have appointed former Bahrain assistant coach Martyn Pert to their coaching staff as a replacement for the departing Emiliano Alvarez.

Alvarez was the goalkeeping coach at United, and remained at the club despite the sacking of Jose Mourinho on the insistence of David De Gea, but has now parted ways with the Red Devils.

In his place, Martyn Pert has arrived, who holds a UEFA Pro coaching Licence as well as a masters in sports science, and has worked all around the world.

Pert most recently worked in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Vancouver White Caps, but formerly also worked as assistant coach to the Bahrain national team.

He also spent time at Cardiff City, just before the Welsh club appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager a few years ago, and is a Norfolk native.

The man he comes in to replace is Emiliano Alvarez, who spent three seasons at United and was a popular man in the dressing room. However, with the club changing their direction under Solskjaer, there was no space for the Spaniard to continue.

“I would like to thank Emilio for all his help and hard work since my return to the club. We all wish him well for the future,” Solskjaer said.