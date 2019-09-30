Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals which striker Manchester United want in January

The goals have dried up for Manchester United this season, and following the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, all eyes are on the club’s degrading forward line.

It was expected that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial would provide the much needed firepower up front, but with injuries to both players it is actually young Mason Greenwood who has been forced to step up in adversity.

And United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under no illusions that the strike department needs refurbishment in the January transfer window, and spoke about who might come in.

“Time to trust ourselves and what we’re doing” says Solskjaer as scrutiny of United boss continues

“Of course, when we let Alexis (Sanchez) and (Romelu) Lukaku go, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know it’s a forward we’re going to try to recruit next time,” Solskjaer said before the Arsenal clash.

“It was time for Romelu Lukaku to go, though – he knows that, he didn’t want to be here, and what’s the point in having players who don’t want to be here?

“There’s no point getting players in that you are not 100% sure about either.

“When you get players in, you need the right ones that are going to stay here for a long period of time and that’s the long-term thinking we have to show.”

“I’m not doubting myself. If I doubted myself, then I think the rest of the world would as well,” Solskjaer went on.

“We have loads of discussions as a club and believe in what we are doing.