Faster than Terry, master creator and City great – The numbers behind David Silva’s 200 Premier League wins

After David Silva reached 200 Premier League wins in record time, we used Opta data to examine his influence on English football.

Manchester City captain David Silva reached 200 Premier League wins quicker than any player in Premier League history this weekend.

The former Spain international came off the bench to help see out a 3-1 triumph at Everton after Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were on target at Goodison Park.

It was Silva’s 289th appearance for City, meaning he reached his double century 16 games quicker than the previous record-holder – Chelsea great John Terry who chalked up 200 wins in 305 outings.

Terry’s former Chelsea colleagues Petr Cech (310 matches) and Ashley Cole (318 matches) are also in the top five, with Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs (315 matches) there as well.

Since joining City from Valencia in 2010, Silva has made a strong claim to be regarded as the club’s greatest ever player.

This will be his final season at the Etihad Stadium, and the Opta numbers we have combed through below underline what an exceptional performer the four-time Premier League winner has been.

200 – Manchester City’s victory over Everton earned David Silva his 200th Premier League win in his 289th game in the competition, making him the quickest ever player to reach this total. Merlin. pic.twitter.com/tQIBIfYal3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

Since Silva’s Premier League debut in August 2010, only Ben Foster has played more matches in the division, with the goalkeeper making 292 appearances.

Silva has scored 55 goals top-flight goals, making him the third most prolific midfielder behind Yaya Toure (62) and weekend opponent Gylfi Sigurdsson (59) during his time in England.

No one rivals him in the assists stakes, however.

The World Cup winner has set up 87 goals in the Premier League – Christian Eriksen (61) is the closest to him.

Similarly, he is way out in front for chances created since August 2010, with his 751 significantly higher than Eden Hazard’s 595.

No one expected the Spaniard’s intuition

Pep Guardiola acknowledged he initially had doubts about Silva’s suitability to the more physically demanding Premier League when he swapped Mestalla for the Etihad Stadium.

Many others were of the same opinion, but his impact on the Premier League is undeniable, having seamlessly adapted.

Cesc Fabregas is the only Spaniard to have more goal involvements (161) than Silva (142), while the former Arsenal and Chelsea man also set up a greater number of goals (111 compared to 87).

But Fabregas played 350 matches as opposed to Silva’s 289, meaning he could yet usurp the Barcelona youth product.

The only Spanish player to score more Premier League goals than Silva is Fernando Torres with 85, though it seems unlikely he will topple El Nino.

A City great

In the Premier League era, no player has featured more for City than Silva, with Joe Hart (266), Vincent Kompany (265) and Richard Dunne (253) trailing in his wake.

Sergio Aguero is by far their most potent finisher during that time with 172, though Silva will fancy his chances of getting up to second before he eventually leaves or retires, with Carlos Tevez (58) and Yaya Toure (62) the only two in his way.

Again, Aguero is well clear at the top of the chart for goal involvements on 217, but Silva is second with 142. Of current City players, Raheem Sterling is next on 83 (54 goals, 29 assists).