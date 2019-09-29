Unai Emery passes verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal

Ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, Gunners boss Unai Emery backed United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying that he thinks the Norwegian is the right man to lead the club.

“Solskjaer has the experience, he was a player at Manchester United, he knows the club perfectly, he knows the high competition, the high level and he has now very good players,” the Spaniard said, before adding:

“His challenge is also to achieve the consistency and performances that will get them in the top four.”

“We are going to fight on Monday the first time of this season and it’s how we can respond, us and them.”

The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager also spoke in detail about his team’s preparations ahead of the upcoming high-profile contest between both English giants.

“It’s an amazing moment, an amazing match between these two teams in the past, the present and the future,” Emery said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our response on Monday.”

“It’s amazing to play in Manchester with that atmosphere. We really want to play matches where we can do something important.”

“We are preparing well. The players are wishing to play the next match. We know it’s a very big opportunity for us to get three points, but above all, it is to enjoy each moment training to prepare for this match.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.