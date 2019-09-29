Ex-Manchester United target reveals Jose Mourinho called him but ‘dream’ move to the club collapsed

Former Inter Milan & Borussia Dortmund star and currently on loan to Bayern Munich, Ivan Perisic has shed light on his failed move to Manchester United.

The Croatian winger was once United’s top target and came close to joining the club only for his move to fall off at the last moment. Perisic revealed that Mourinho, who was at the helm of affairs at the club at the time, called him and it was difficult to say no to the Portuguese manager.

However, ultimately, the move fell off and Perisic stayed put at Inter. He was loaned out to Bayern Munich in the summer window earlier this year and will spend a season with the German giants before returning to Italy. The 30-year-old talked about his failed move to Manchester United while in conversation with The Athletic.

“How close was I going there? Very close,” he told the Athletic. “It was an amazing thing for me when Jose [Mourinho] called me. It was difficult to say no to him.

“In fact, I really, really wanted to join him and play for United. It was a dream of mine to play in all the big leagues. But it didn’t happen. ‘It was painful for me. But I don’t want to go into the details. I only found out myself the real reasons two years later.”