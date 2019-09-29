Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals how he thinks Manchester United vs Arsenal will pan out

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solslkjaer has revealed how he thinks the United vs Arsenal Premier League game might pan out.

The two giants of the English Premier League are set to go head to head in a league encounter at Old Trafford on Monday. While the Gunners have 11 points in six encounters and have one of the best attacking forces in the league, Solskjaer’s side are four points behind them but have a much better defence than Arsenal’s.

Therefore the game at Old Trafford promises to be a well-fought one with both the sides aiming to finish in the top four this season. While in conversation with Sky Sports, Solskjaer revealed that he thinks it will be an open game as both the teams would want to attack.

“I think it will be an open game, two teams that want to attack, and the next game is always the perfect occasion to prove yourselves. Every game here is a game you want to win, and have to win,” the United manager said.

“We are looking forward to it. I’ve watched Unai Emery over many years, and system-wise he can come with any shape, he knows it all,” he added.