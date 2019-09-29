Ex-Arsenal star reveals surprising behind-the-scene details after 8-2 loss vs Manchester United

Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has revealed some surprising behind-the-scene details after the Gunners’ 8-2 defeat against Manchester United.

The German joined Arsenal only three days after United hammered the North London side 8-2 in the Premier League. He revealed that there was ‘no feeling of tension, let alone crisis’, even after such a huge loss to one of their biggest rivals.

“There was no feeling of tension, let alone crisis. Any negativity was blocked out — literally — due to the fact that London Colney – Arsenal’s training ground – didn’t admit fans or members of the press,” he said as reported by Mirror.

“There is no normal interaction between players and people in the streets, which means you’re hardly ever confronted with different perspectives, you never get to witness first-hand how much the club means to people, and only rarely do you have to speak to journalists.

“In the long run, preventing the public from gaining any kind of normal access to them doesn’t do players any favours. Rather, it creates a vacuum for them to float around in. Living such a cloistered life isn’t good for someone’s development.”

Mertesacker even revealed that there were no taxing training sessions after the loss but ‘we ran a few laps, did a few passing exercises and went straight back to the dressing room.’

The two clubs are set to go head to head in the Premier League on Monday at Old Trafford.