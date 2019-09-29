Reports: Pep Guardiola identifies ex-Barcelona star as his successor at Manchester City

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified former Barcelona star Giovanni van Bronckhorst to be his successor as the club’s manager.

According to Don Balon, Guardiola himself is of the opinion that he has completed all or most of his objectives by now, thanks to his decade-long career as a football manager. The Spaniard has already completed stints at La Liga club Barcelona and Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, and he has remained the boss of the Sky Blues since 2016.

The 48-year-old has also won three La Liga titles, three Bundesliga titles, two Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups, among other achievements as well. In 2019, France Football also named him the “fifth-greatest football manager of all time”, behind Rinus Michels, Sir Alex Ferguson, Arrigo Sacchi and Johan Cruyff.

And now, Don Balon claims that Guardiola himself has identified Giovanni van Bronckhorst to replace him as the manager at Manchester City, once he decides to call it a day.

That being said, it is not likely that he will quit anytime soon, as he has already proclaimed that his biggest aim now, is to win the Champions League once again, this time with Manchester City.