Reports: Premier League giants identify replacement for Real Madrid-bound manager

Tottenham Hotspur haven’t had the best of starts to the Premier League season and despite their 2-1 win over Southampton recently, things look far from being fine.

The North London side reached the UEFA Champions League final last year but the start of 2019/20 season has been below par for them. Spurs are currently fourth in the league with 11 points from seven matches but a few of their direct rivals have a game in hand.

Their Champions League campaign didn’t start on the positive note too as they surrendered a 2-0 lead against Olympiacos in their first group stage match. Naturally, pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino is increasing by the day and reports claim that the Argentine might leave the club any time soon.

Various reports have linked him with a possible move to Real Madrid as well, where manager Zinedine Zidane is trying to avert yet another crisis. Now with Pochettino’s heart set on Madrid, reports from Mirror claim that Tottenham have identified a replacement for the Argentine.

England manager Gareth Southgate is top of their agenda and should Pochettino decide to move on from Spurs, the North London club will move in for the former. The Spurs board believes Southgate’s relationship with the club’s English players will help them in the long run.