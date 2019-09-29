Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are in better situation than they were under Jose Mourinho last year

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how he thinks the club can get back on track. He also claimed that the team are in a better position than under Jose Mourinho last year.

While in conversation with Sky Sports, the Norwegian touched upon various aspects related to Manchester United, the team’s form being one of them. He said that it’s a step-by-step process and no one expected this to be a quick fix.

He went on to add that the players’ attitude has been top class and stressed that this situation isn’t like last year’s when the team had ‘no lack of desire’ under Jose Mourinho.

“It’s not like the situation we had last year,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “There’s no lack of desire there. For us it’s about building a new culture, building a new team, bringing everybody together. Is it the job I expected? Yes. I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. It’s step after step after step.

“Of course, we’ve hit a few bumps in the road, I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. Rome wasn’t built in a day. We need time, and the attitude of the boys has been great. [We must] keep working on improving the understanding and relationships between all players, and the style we want to play.”