Ole Gunnar Solskjaer passes verdict on the three new Manchester United signings

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has passed verdict on the three new Manchester United signings – Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

The Premier League giants spent a total of €159 million in the summer to get the three players on board. While Maguire and Wan-Bissaka’s presence has made defence United’s strongest point overnight, James has been crucial to the team’s exploits up top.

While in conversation with Sky Sports, Solskjaer revealed how he thinks the three signings have been for the club so far, along with laying out the long-term plans for each of them.

“I think hard work is important, but you have to do the right work. I think we’ve got further in our shape work when we haven’t got the ball than when we do have the ball,” the United manager told Sky Sports.

“To create is more difficult than to stop. If you look at Aaron and Dan, 21-year-olds, they’re coming in and doing a good job. We’re not expecting them to be leaders, but they’ll have longevity, and they’ll stay in the club and the team for many, many years.

“Harry is a different player; he was the one centre-back we wanted, and the one we felt was the missing jigsaw in that defence. He was for now and the future, because he’s only 26. I’m delighted with those three, both for now, and for the future.

“It’s not just signing players for the sake of it, you have to sign the right ones. The injuries we’ve had have mostly been to forward players, so it has been more difficult to settle that front four or five.”